TAMPAN invites Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Yomi Fabiyi has been criticized for depicting the event from the disturbing CCTV of Baba Ijesha sexually harassing his underage victim.

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has invited actor, Yomi Fabiyi over his recently released movie 'Oko Iyabo'.

The association released a press statement on Monday, July 5, confirming the invitation based on how much criticism the film has garnered since its release on YouTube.

"The TAMPAN Committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution wishes to inform the general public that the association has summoned Mr. Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film titled “OKO IYABO” to appear before it on Thursday 11th July 2021," the statement reads.

"This invitation becomes very necessary because of the controversy that the subject matter of his film has generated which is against our ethic and virtue. Despite that, we realize that the film has sparked off another round of public dissension that may bring polemic against TAMPAN and our good members if we fail to nip the bud of the controversy.

"We hereby implore the general public and the parties concerned to please exercise patience as our eminent association is on top of this issue and will certainly ensure fairness and justice."

This will be the first time that TAMPAN will officially meddle in the ongoing sexual assault case against Baba Ijesha since banning its member directors from working with actresses Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing, a move that its executive members got heavily criticized for.

Fabiyi made headlines Monday afternoon when Twitter users began calling him out for depicting a scene of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha and Princess' underage foster daughter. In the film, Fabiyi portrays the 14-year-old as a the embattled actor's lover, a narrative he has peddled since the news broke over a month ago.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

