Yomi Fabiyi under fire for 'Oko Iyabo' movie
Some Twitter users have begun a campaign encouraging people to report the film on YouTube.
In the film released on YouTube on July 4, 2021, Fabiyi features characters with names of individuals involved in the case including actors Iyabo Ojo, Olarenwaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha.
The film opens with a scene where a child actor, who plays Iyabo, tells her classmate that she hopes to become a prostitute when she grows up.
Fabiyi also depicts the disturbing CCTV video in a scene in the movie but portrays Baba Ijesha's underage victim as his consenting lover.
Watch the clip:
The scandalous scene is fast garnering online outrage with social media savvy Nigerians calling the actor out for trying to distort facts in the ongoing sexual assault case against Baba Ijesha.
Check out some Twitter reactions:
