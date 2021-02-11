Five episodes of Laycon's anticipated reality show, 'I am Laycon' has premiered exclusively on Showmax today, February 11, 2021.

The Showmax original which follows the reality star's life post the Big Brother Naija season five show, kicked off with its first episode finally shedding light on the rapper's love turn sour relationship with disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

In between clips from the Lockdown season, Laycon revealed how genuine his feelings for Erica was. According to the rapper, he tried to move on when he realized she wouldn't reciprocate his feelings. However being enclosed in a space with twenty housemates made keeping to himself quite difficult.

"So in a house, where we were just twenty of us and I'm sorry, how was I supposed to deal with that issue if not talk about it? Cause even when I'm outside the house, I talked about it.

"I needed space, I need space. I try to give space as much as possible but in the house...that we were together in, that was hard for me. And talking about it kind of helped me mentally go through it. So, that's that."

Away from his relationship with Erica, Laycon also reveals he left a five-month relationship for the reality show. The episode also introduces the rapper's team members as he takes the viewers through his daily schedule.