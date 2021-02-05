Upcoming Showmax original, 'I Am Laycon' will not be exclusive to the streamer's African subscribers.

The highly anticipated reality show which documents the life of Big Brother Naija season five winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe will reportedly be available to Showmax subscribers in 26 countries including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Speaking on expanding the show's audience, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video, shared: “Big Brother Naija has a huge diaspora audience who followed Laycon’s journey while he was in the house. With the launch of his own reality show, it was important to us to make this content available to fans in as many countries as possible.

ALSO READ: 'I Am Laycon' slated to premiere this February [Teaser]

“We believe in the power of African stories and are leading the way in making sure that they can be enjoyed by the diaspora and a growing international audience who we believe will love Laycon’s universal story.”

The 10-episode reality show will premiere on the streaming platform from February 11 and will be available to subscribers in Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.