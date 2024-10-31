Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

The TV series is scheduled to screen on Thursday, November 7, 2024, bringing a captivating story of ambition and corporate power struggles to the festival.

Beyond the screening, Showmax’s parent company, MultiChoice, will host a panel session on Crafting Local Content for Global Success, exploring how African narratives can resonate on a global scale.

Princess on a Hill, a limited series co-created by Abiola Sobo and Tolu Ajayi, follows the story of Zara (Onyinye Odokoro), a young executive catapulted into a high-stakes corporate environment after winning a reality show, where she contends with the fierce CEO, Moyosore Lawson (Bimbo Manuel). Thrust into the complex and cutthroat world of high-stakes business, Zara must quickly adapt to her new reality, where power struggles and ruthless competition are the norms. The series encapsulates the complexities of power and ambition and exemplifies Showmax’s commitment to telling authentic African stories.

This year’s festival will also feature a session exclusively presented by MultiChoice, the parent company of Showmax, themed ‘Crafting Local Content for Global Success’. The session will highlight the importance of local content in the global entertainment landscape with the objective of exploring strategies for producing TV content that resonates with diverse global audiences. The session will be held in the morning on Thursday, November 7, 2024, and will be facilitated by key industry players and stakeholders.

As a platform that celebrates the diversity of African narratives, MultiChoice and Showmax are proud to engage in AFRIFF’s mission to uplift African filmmakers and provide a global platform for African stories.