Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

In an official statement on October 30, 2024, Osebiru revealed that a new project is underway.

“We shot something special. So so proud of the entire team that worked on this, the performances, cinematography, production design, directing, the story! Prepare for a feast! Super proud of Director @orobosa_ikp DP @lucas_gram01 & Line Producer @iamizuoba,” the post said.

The director had earlier announced her return to filmmaking after a deliberate year-long hiatus, explaining that she had been preparing for a Christmas film.

“If you’ve followed me for a while, you’ll know that when I’m quiet, it means I’m cooking and food is done. I have some exciting news. We made the most beautiful, heartwarming, Christmas film ever and it’s coming to Prime Video this December,” she said.

She also revealed that the film features a combination of notable actors and Afrobeats stars whom she was honoured to work with.

“It was such an honour to work with some actors who I admired for years and some of the biggest names in Afrobeats cos what’s a detty December film without Afrobeats,” she added.

Osiberu, known for her crime thriller films, has made a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry with successful movies like Gangs of Lagos and Brotherhood.