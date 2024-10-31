Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Recommended articles
In an official statement on October 30, 2024, Osebiru revealed that a new project is underway.
“We shot something special. So so proud of the entire team that worked on this, the performances, cinematography, production design, directing, the story! Prepare for a feast! Super proud of Director @orobosa_ikp DP @lucas_gram01 & Line Producer @iamizuoba,” the post said.
The director had earlier announced her return to filmmaking after a deliberate year-long hiatus, explaining that she had been preparing for a Christmas film.
“If you’ve followed me for a while, you’ll know that when I’m quiet, it means I’m cooking and food is done. I have some exciting news. We made the most beautiful, heartwarming, Christmas film ever and it’s coming to Prime Video this December,” she said.
She also revealed that the film features a combination of notable actors and Afrobeats stars whom she was honoured to work with.
“It was such an honour to work with some actors who I admired for years and some of the biggest names in Afrobeats cos what’s a detty December film without Afrobeats,” she added.
Osiberu, known for her crime thriller films, has made a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry with successful movies like Gangs of Lagos and Brotherhood.
Half of Me features Martha Ehinome, Nancy Isime and Uzor Arukwe. She is yet to reveal further details about her coming project.