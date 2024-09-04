ADVERTISEMENT
AMVCA-winning filmmaker, Tolu Ajayi teams with Abiola Sobo for a Showmax original

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Abiola Sobo is popular for his role as director for the TV series Inspector K, while Tolu Ajayi’s ‘Over The Bridge’ led the 2024 AMVCA with 12 nominations.

Onyinye Odokoro plays Zara in new Showmax original, 'Princess on a Hill' [Showmax]
Princess on a Hill is an engaging series that explores the themes of power, ambition, and the cost of success. The show promises to resonate with audiences both locally and internationally.

This announcement was made by the African streamer during the 2024 MIP Africa in Cape Town. MIP Africa is part of Fame Week Africa, a week-long festival focusing on African television, music, and film.

Princess on a Hill follows Zara, a young and naive woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after winning the prestigious Lawson Group’s Leading Ladies reality show. With her newfound fame comes a heavy burden: saving the very company that catapulted her to stardom. Thrust into the complex world of high-stakes business, Zara must quickly adapt to her new reality, where power struggles and ruthless competition are the norms. But Zara’s biggest challenge lies not just in managing the company, but in standing her ground against the enigmatic and tyrannical CEO, Moyosore Lawson, who is determined to see her fail. As she navigates the murky waters of corporate politics and personal ambition, Zara must dig deep to find the strength to resist manipulation, maintain her integrity, and ultimately prove that she is more than just a “princess on a hill.”

Commenting on the project, Ajayi said "there’s that dreamlike quality we want to convey in this modern African iteration of a universal mythical experience, business boardrooms as kingdoms, the wounded cruel king, strutting knights, conniving bishops, treacherous duchesses, the village belle turned warrior princess and sometimes a touch of the village jester; all the familiar elements of a mythic tale."

Tolu Ajayi is an award winning director [Instagram/@toluajayi2]
“Through relatable African characters, the series reveals the degradation of innocence and the deep desire for validation,” Sobo added.

Abiola Sobo is a co-director in new Showmax Series, Princess on a Hill [Showmax]
Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head, Content and Channels at MultiChoice West Africa, also added, “this is not your average boardroom drama. From the intricate details in set design to the meticulous editing process, every aspect of production is at the highest quality to ensure a rich African cinema experience. Princess on a Hill stays true to our mission of telling authentic Nigerian stories and showcasing creative talent in African film,"

Ireti Doyle in new Showmax Original series [Showmax]
The corporate drama stars Onyinye Odokoro, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Ireti Doyle, Femi Jacobs, Andrew Bunting, Mimi Chaka and Norbert Young, with Chuka Ejorh and Shayo Oke-Sobo as co-executive producers, and Bibi Ukpo as the Head Writer.

