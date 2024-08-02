Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

The game started at 6 pm with a light hearted challenge that tested how well the housemates knew their partners. The task was to identify which of five selected housemates was theirs while being on blindfold, all within 10 seconds.

The game kicked off with the housemates successfully identifying their partners until it was Shaun's turn.

Between numbers three which was Victoria, his partner and number five which was Wanni of WannixHandi pair, his love interest, he was incredibly confused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

When Big Brother insisted that Shaun pick one according to the rules of the game, he picked Wanni, instead of Victoria, his partner.

The Shatoria partnership seems to be falling short of the “dynamic duo” requirement this season is built on. During their diary session on Wednesday, Shaun complained about his connection with Victoria.

“I feel like me and Victoria, we think differently. That’s why I’m always with Wanni,” he complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother however advised the pair to let go of their differences and focus on the game.

During the opening interview at the beginning of the show on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Shaun claimed that not even the grand prize offered by Big Brother would make him leave his partner, Victoria. He doesn’t seem to be living up to his words.

On the other hand, Kassia almost lost her composure. Overwhelmed with excitement when KellyRae identified her scent correctly, she leaned in, attempting to lick his face but she caught herself quickly.

The pair have been trying to keep their marriage a secret from the other housemates, but their chemistry is hard to hide. Kassia's reaction did not go unnoticed, adding a brief moment of excitement to the house, especially after the rumours about them being more than friends in the house started to swell.

Watch what went down below: