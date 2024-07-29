5 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' pairs we expect to light up this season

Recommended articles
As the spotlight turns to the contestants in the house, let’s take a look at the pairs we expect to shine brightly this season.
Team Tami
What is Big Brother Naija without our fire and ice housemates? This season, it seems like Damilola and Toyosi will bring the heat we know and love. What's more? They gave us a heads-up that one of them is hot-headed and does not take nonsense, and her second is her calming force.
Team Wanni X Handi
Next, we have the double trouble team, as they introduced themselves during last night’s show. This team has told us that they are here to have the best time of their lives and we will definitely keep our eyes on them.
Team Doublekay
This pair is bound to bring some spice to this season! Kassia and Kelly are a newly married couple but their housemates do not know this. Yet, they have decided to share their honeymoon phase with the viewers, and that just might light up this season in new, profound and maybe unexpected ways.
Team Radicals
Besties Michky and Fairme David have quickly become fan faves on social media for their quirkiness, charisma and playful nature.
Team Streeze
Social media content creators Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh are also housemates to look out for this season.