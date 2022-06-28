RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sharon Ooja reacts to ‘Glamour Girls’ reception, reveals she fell ill while filming

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Glamour Girls lead star Sharon Ooja is opening up about the gruelling production just days after its underwhelming Netflix premiere.

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]
Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actress detailed how she fell ill during principal photography which lasted months.

I played Emmanuel in glamour girls the movie and I am here to tell you our labour of love glamour girls is still showing on Netflix and trending worldwide,” the actress wrote.

I know how much effort we all put into this I mean every single person, I know how much effort I put into this… months and months of filming, falling sick in between, struggling to stay sane…I am grateful for all the love I truly am, and as a team we are grateful for all the love and also all the criticism… Please keep watching and keep spreading the news…this is Nigeria to the world.”

Ooja’s IG post follows a shockingly scathing statement by Play Network Studio’s CEO Charles Okpaleke.

In the viral statement, Okpaleke took a swipe at critics for the unanimous bad reviews the film received.

The remake, which is the Studio’s fifth production in three years, turned out to be every filmmaker’s nightmare with Netflix users intensely critiquing it.

Despite the onslaught of negative reviews, the movie has pushed impressive records, topping Netflix global charts in 16 countries including Nigeria where it takes the number one spot, number two in Kenya and four South Africa.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

