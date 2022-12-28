ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

Inemesit Udodiong

Chidi Mokeme plays the main protagonist named Scar.

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town'

Netflix has officially announced the release date of its new Nigerian crime thriller 'Shanty Town.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the show debuts globally and exclusive to the streaming platform on January 20, 2023.

Originally intended to be a feature-length movie, the project is now a 6-part series that follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town' Pulse Nigeria

Shedding more light on the highly anticipated project, 'Shanty Town' Chichi Nworah says: Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town' Pulse Nigeria

The series features a star-studded cast that includes Nollywood icons like Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Nse ikpe-Etim, Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town' Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by Giant Creative Media, Champion One Entertainment, as well as Minini Empire Production, the exciting series has Chidi Mokeme playing the main protagonist named Scar.

Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square are also attached to the project.

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town' Pulse Nigeria

'Shanty Town' is set to premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Budweiser releases music video to FIFA World Cup theme song

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Funke Akindele recounts her first encounter with Sola Sobowale and their conversation

Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Netflix's 'Far From Home'

‘Far From Home’: An engaging story about dreams and ambition that everyone needs to see [Pulse Review]

Top 5 Nollywood movies of 2022

Top 5 Nollywood movies of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original, 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home’: Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original [Pulse Interview]

Mike Afolarin plays the lead in 'Far From Home'

Mike Afolarin, Gbubemi Ejeye & Bolanle Ninalowo talk Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’ [Pulse Interview]