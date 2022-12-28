'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

Originally intended to be a feature-length movie , the project is now a 6-part series that follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

Shedding more light on the highly anticipated project, 'Shanty Town' Chichi Nworah says: “Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”