Netflix has officially announced the release date of its new Nigerian crime thriller 'Shanty Town.'
'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series
Chidi Mokeme plays the main protagonist named Scar.
Created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the show debuts globally and exclusive to the streaming platform on January 20, 2023.
Originally intended to be a feature-length movie, the project is now a 6-part series that follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.
Shedding more light on the highly anticipated project, 'Shanty Town' Chichi Nworah says: “Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”
The series features a star-studded cast that includes Nollywood icons like Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Nse ikpe-Etim, Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.
Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by Giant Creative Media, Champion One Entertainment, as well as Minini Empire Production, the exciting series has Chidi Mokeme playing the main protagonist named Scar.
Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square are also attached to the project.
'Shanty Town' is set to premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2023.
