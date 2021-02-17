Shaffy Bello has been unveiled as the lead star in forthcoming historical epic drama 'Olokun'.

The feature written by Yewande Famakin and directed by Dimeji Ajibola and Adebayo Tijani retells the story of Olokun, the Yoruba deity of wealth and the ocean.

While there are a number of accounts documenting the deity, Famakin reportedly takes a renewed and enigmatic approach to the tale of the queen of the seas set in 1600BC.

'Olokun' also stars Femi Adebayo, Peju Ogunmola, Jide Awobona, Rotimi Adelegan among others. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Watch the teaser: