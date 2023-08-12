ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Housemates aren't rattled yet by house secrets being spilt.

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.
BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.

Recommended articles

Housemates are given yet another mystery to solve when the parrot starts its cry, and everyone runs eagerly to listen.

This time it begins with Ike and Seyi's conversation on Pere and Kiddwaya's strategy of trying to take out people in ships like Angel and Soma, Venita and Adekunle before they begin to take other individuals one after the other. One of them had expressed their dislike for Venita which puts her name back in the secret-spilling for the third time. There was also an admonition given to avoid having anything with the ladies in the All Stars house.

Ike is absent during the parrot's revelations, but Seyi seemed to have pieced it together as he walked out of the house into the garden. Venita also showed some form of excitement as this conversation might just be proof for her that Ike and Pere have a target on her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next is Mercy, Ike and Seyi's conversation about Angel's character. The parrot spilt, "I have noticed Angel can be very disrespectful when she is angry, I just avoid her, Angel is a sweet babe but she has bad behaviour, I don't think she gets, told enough, she is a sweet babe but she has a terrible attitude. All these girls behave like madams and also like babies".

Angel responded to this with a warning to the culprit of the conversation with a 24-hour ultimatum to confess to her or be prepared to be dragged when she finds the identity of the person, outside of the house.

But no fight or confrontation was stirred up just yet even though some of the housemates have pissed some conversations together. The Parrot seems to be attacking one after the other or does Seyi just happens to be in most of the controversial conversations in the house.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

3 times Ireti Doyle delivered compelling performances onscreen

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

'BBNaija' star Frodd's wife gives birth to a baby girl named Elena

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I think Nollywood actors are not paid enough - Deyemi Okanlawon

I think Nollywood actors are not paid enough - Deyemi Okanlawon

Davido pledges to reward cyclist cycling from Benue state to meet him

Davido pledges to reward cyclist cycling from Benue state to meet him

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Ibrahim Yekini reaches for new heights with 'Kesari: The King'

Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Daily Post]

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica]

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

In an interesting turn of events, Doyin surprised housemates and fans of the show by pardoning Adekunle [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'