The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates are given yet another mystery to solve when the parrot starts its cry, and everyone runs eagerly to listen.

This time it begins with Ike and Seyi's conversation on Pere and Kiddwaya's strategy of trying to take out people in ships like Angel and Soma, Venita and Adekunle before they begin to take other individuals one after the other. One of them had expressed their dislike for Venita which puts her name back in the secret-spilling for the third time. There was also an admonition given to avoid having anything with the ladies in the All Stars house.

Ike is absent during the parrot's revelations, but Seyi seemed to have pieced it together as he walked out of the house into the garden. Venita also showed some form of excitement as this conversation might just be proof for her that Ike and Pere have a target on her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next is Mercy, Ike and Seyi's conversation about Angel's character. The parrot spilt, "I have noticed Angel can be very disrespectful when she is angry, I just avoid her, Angel is a sweet babe but she has bad behaviour, I don't think she gets, told enough, she is a sweet babe but she has a terrible attitude. All these girls behave like madams and also like babies".

Angel responded to this with a warning to the culprit of the conversation with a 24-hour ultimatum to confess to her or be prepared to be dragged when she finds the identity of the person, outside of the house.