A sequel to Mo Abudu's 'Òlòtūré' with Sharon Ooja, is coming to Netflix in June

Netflix announced this in a statement to Pulse Nigeria on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The Nollywood series follows a young journalist working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria to expose corruption. On her journey, she fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

Kenneth Gyang directed the series, and the cast includes Sharon Ooja-Egwurube, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The 2019 film, Òlòtūré, premiered on October 31, 2019, at Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia and in September 2020, Netflix acquired the distribution rights to the film, which began airing on October 2, 2020.

A day after its release, Òlòtūré was among the top 10 most streamed films in the world on Netflix.

The series produced by EbonyLife Studios is part of a partnership that Netflix entered with the Mo Abudu-owned studios to create two Netflix original series, multiple Netflix branded films, and a series licensed to the service. The series, Blood Sisters is also from the deal.

Abudu established EbonyLife Studios in 2014, and her first film as an executive producer was Fifty.

ADVERTISEMENT

She produced multiple Nollywood films including The Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chief Daddy, and Your Excellency.