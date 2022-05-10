RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nigeria’s debut Netflix original series ‘Blood Sisters’ has hit a major global milestone with a highly coveted spot on Netflix’s top ten global list of TV shows.

'Blood Sisters' Netflix series [Netflix]
‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]

The series released on May 5 is currently number nine on the list with 11 million views recorded in its first week.

Confirming the series latest milestone, Executive Producer Mo Abudu wrote on Instagram:

BLOOD SISTERS has made the NETFLIX TOP TEN GLOBAL LIST OF TV SHOWS, WITH ELEVEN MILLION HOURS VIEWED IN THE LAST FIVE DAYS in our FIRST WEEK OF LAUNCH.This is our time, A TV SHOW MADE IN NIGERIA FOR THE WORLD.

”From the analysis of this list, we have performed better than some shows made in the UK and the United States of America!!! Last but not the least, I would like to say a very big THANK YOU to everyone that has taken time to watch. Thanks for taking Blood Sisters to the world.”

Written by Craig Freimond, ‘Blood Sisters’ follows best friends on the run after one accidentally murders the other’s abusive fiancé hours to their wedding. The four-part limited series is directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang with creator credits going to Temidayo Makanjuola.

The series stars Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime in the lead with Kate Henshaw, Kehinde Bankole, Gabriel Afolayan, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Wale Ojo and Genoveva Umeh in supporting roles.

Since its premiere, the series has topped the charts in over 20 countries including the United Kingdom and France.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

