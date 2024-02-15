See the official trailer for Disney's sci-fi animated series 'Iwaju'

Written by Adeola Hudson and Halima Hudson, and set in a futuristic Nigeria, the story centres around Tola, a young girl who hails from an affluent island but goes on an exploration journey into Lagos alongside her friend, Kole.

The two get caught in the dangerous web of Bode, a tech pioneer who runs a criminal underworld. However, Tola's father, aunt and her tech pet, Otin come to the rescue when things get out of hand.

Created by Hamid Ibrahim, Toluwalakin Olowofoyeko and Ziki Nelson who doubles as the director, Iwaju features an array of Nigerian acts which include Nigerian-American actors Dayo Okeniyi, Simisola Gbadamosi, veteran actor Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, British-Nigerian actress, Weruche Opia, Shaffy Bello, Obi Maduegbuna, Kehinde Bankole, Chioma Omeruah, Bisola Ayeiola and Tosin Oshinaike and Lala Akindoju who doubles as the casting director.

According to the creators of the show in an earlier statement in 2022, Iwaju focuses on the social constructs of the African society. They admitted that they drew inspiration from the detachment of Lagos’s wealthy islanders vs the largely impoverished Lagos mainlanders.