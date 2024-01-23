ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

Faith Oloruntoyin

Development and production of this project have taken a total of four years.

Sci-fi series 'Iwaju' is set for its Disney plus debut [ShockNg]
Sci-fi series 'Iwaju' is set for its Disney plus debut

The disclosure comes with the release of a teaser on Monday, January 22, 2024, affirming the initial announcement made during the 2023 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) that the series will debut in 2024.

Created by Hamid Ibrahim, Toluwalakin Olowofoyeko and Ziki Nelson who doubles as the director, Iwaju is an animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria

Written by Adeola Hudson and Halima Hudson, the narrative follows the tale of Tola, a young girl hailing from an affluent island, and her close companion Kole, a self-taught tech expert. Their friendship is tested by Bode, a tech pioneer who hides a criminal underworld he runs with an iron fist.

Following the announced date for its release, Nigerian-American actors Dayo Okeniyi, Simisola Gbadamosi, veteran actor Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and British-Nigerian actress, Weruche Opia have been revealed as some of the voices behind the characters in the animation.

According to a piece by Shock Ng, Gbadamosi voices Tola, a curious and opinionated girl who’s eager to learn more about the world around her. Tola's her best friend, Kole is voiced by Soetan. Opia on the other hand is a high-tech robotic pet lizard with powerful capabilities, referred to as Otin.

[ShockNg]
[ShockNg]

Kugali Media is also expected to release a documentary titled Iwájú: A Day Ahead, which shares the hidden stories of the founders of their Pan-African entertainment company. Shot on three continents, the piece is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

