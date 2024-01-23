Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

The disclosure comes with the release of a teaser on Monday, January 22, 2024, affirming the initial announcement made during the 2023 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) that the series will debut in 2024.

Created by Hamid Ibrahim, Toluwalakin Olowofoyeko and Ziki Nelson who doubles as the director, Iwaju is an animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria

Written by Adeola Hudson and Halima Hudson, the narrative follows the tale of Tola, a young girl hailing from an affluent island, and her close companion Kole, a self-taught tech expert. Their friendship is tested by Bode, a tech pioneer who hides a criminal underworld he runs with an iron fist.

Following the announced date for its release, Nigerian-American actors Dayo Okeniyi, Simisola Gbadamosi, veteran actor Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and British-Nigerian actress, Weruche Opia have been revealed as some of the voices behind the characters in the animation.

According to a piece by Shock Ng, Gbadamosi voices Tola, a curious and opinionated girl who’s eager to learn more about the world around her. Tola's her best friend, Kole is voiced by Soetan. Opia on the other hand is a high-tech robotic pet lizard with powerful capabilities, referred to as Otin.

