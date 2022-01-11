RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Golden Globes 2022: Here is the full list of winners

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

Despite its behind the scene controversy, and boycott, the renowned award organization still recognized the best films of last year in an untelevised ceremony.

Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globe Awards

Best motion picture - drama

Recommended articles
  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Cyrano
  • Don't Look Up
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tick, Tick … Boom!
  • WINNER: West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
  • Emma Stone, Cruella
  • WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
  • WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

  • Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
  • WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director - motion picture

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
  • Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay - motion picture

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture - animated

  • WINNER: Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture - foreign language

  • Compartment No. 6
  • WINNER: Drive My Car
  • The Hand of God
  • A Hero
  • Parallel Mothers

Best original score - motion picture

  • The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
  • Encanto, Germaine Franco
  • The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
  • Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
  • WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best original song - motion picture

  • Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
  • Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison
  • Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
  • WINNER: No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best TV series - drama

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Post
  • Squid Game
  • WINNER: Succession

Best actress in a drama series

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • WINNER: MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a drama series

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series - musical or comedy

  • The Great
  • WINNER: Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • WINNER: The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
  • WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell, Maid
  • WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wonder Woman 1984 was 2021's best-selling home media movie

Wonder Woman 1984 was 2021's best-selling home media movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever

Golden Globes 2022: Here is the full list of winners

Golden Globes 2022: Here is the full list of winners

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Controversial Golden Globes still go ahead

Controversial Golden Globes still go ahead

Godwin Tom's iManage Africa announces Talent Management Bootcamp

Godwin Tom's iManage Africa announces Talent Management Bootcamp

Buju’s use of Twitter: Yay or nay? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Buju’s use of Twitter: Yay or nay? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

4‌ ‌Collaborations‌ ‌that‌ ‌must‌ ‌happen this decade!‌ ‌

4‌ ‌Collaborations‌ ‌that‌ ‌must‌ ‌happen this decade!‌ ‌

Is Kizz Daniel set to release music with Wande Coal and Buju?

Is Kizz Daniel set to release music with Wande Coal and Buju?

Trending

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

'Christmas in Miami' official poster

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

The first black man to win a best actor Oscar Awards Sydney Poitier [Instagram/SydneyPoitier]

Top 10 movies of 2021

Belfast

Top 10 mini-series of 2021

'King of Boys'