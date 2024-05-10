See Kunle Remi and KieKie fall in love in the teaser for 'Muri & Ko'

The teaser features Kunle Remi's character Muri trying to win KieKie's character Ilori over with a song as she blushes. Though much of Muri & Ko’s plot is still under wraps, the teaser offers a peek into this world of drama and comedy.

“Muri Picker ti arrive! Stepping into Muri's shoes was a wild ride! Buckle up for #Muri&KoMovie, Let’s do some cinema thinz on the 12th of june! Egirrit!,” Stephen wrote on Instagram.

The film is directed by Stephen, and produced in collaboration with Mo' Fakorede, Inkblot Productions, and FilmOne Studios.

This marks the second collaboration between Stephen and Inkblot Productions. Their first project together was the romantic family drama Big Love, which starred Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson and was one of the top 30 films on Prime Video in 2023.

Big Love tells the story of Adil played by Egbuson, a young man who is passionate about his dreams, and Adina, played by Ademoye, an independent lady who is also really focused on making ends meet at a graduate trainee camp. These two soon start building a budding love which later becomes threatened by Adina's fears and a secret.

Muri & Ko also features Bisola Aiyeola, Bucci Franklin, Gloria Anozie-Young, Charles Okocha, and Femi Jacobs. This comes after Stephen revealed her new movie, Momiwa, is available on Prime Video.