'Momiwa' featuring Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe has premiered on Prime Video

On Friday, May 10, 2024, the Nollywood filmmaker, Stephen, announced on her Instagram, “Laidiz and Gentlemen, I present you #MOMIWA #NowStreaming on Amazon Prime. The film follows the story of a beloved housekeeper who brings joy to a home until her boss' wife returns, stirring tension and rivalry within the family.”

Momiwa is a family drama film produced in collaboration with Uddy Udoh and Shutterspeed Projects.

The cast of the film includes Blessing Jessica Obasi, Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Lilian Afegbai, Michael Akpujiha, and Mc Lively.

Stephen is known for writing and directing heartwarming films such as Strangers, Breaded Life, Introducing the Kujus, A Simple Lie, and Sista.

She recently won the Audience and Jury awards for Best Movie, at the Nollywood film festival held in Paris for Sista (2022).

“#SISTA an ode to my mother and every single mum out there has been a gift that has kept on giving, and this year, @nollywoodweek #SISTA won both Audience and Jury award for best movie, ” Stephen wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, May 6, 2024, announcing the news.

See the trailer for the film, Momiwa below: