See first-look images of Mildred Okwo’s rom-com series 'On Different Grounds'

Kome Nathaniel

See photos of Mildred Okwo’s upcoming Nollywood series

See first-look images of Mildred Okwo’s rom-com series, ‘On Different Grounds’ [Instagram/glazedlens]
Okwo stated, “Toast to the ‘in-laws’ on a wedding Saturday. @ondifferentgrounds the movie.

The plot and release date of the series remain under wraps.

But the film is produced by Nicole Ndigwe-Kalu. It cast includes Bob Manuel Udokwu, Jennifer Eliogu, Uche Jombo, Ifeanyi Kalu, Vineet Raina, Ebele Okaro, Egemba Chinonso (Aproko Doctor), Maggie Osuome, Abena Akuaba, Nimesh Diliprai, Uche Montana, Fadekemi Olumide, Ocee Mbadiwe, and Ozee Mbadiwe.

Okwo is a veteran Nollywood filmmaker who transitioned from a career in law in Los Angeles to filmmaking.

Okwo alongside eleven other Nollywood practitioners founded the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC), the body that was approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to screen Nigerian films to be submitted for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

She has directed multiple Nollywood movies including 30 Days, which was her directorial debut in 2005 and earned 9 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Suru Lére, La Femme Anjola, and The Meeting.

The rom-com, The Meeting (2012), won several awards including the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Nollywood Movies Awards.

Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

