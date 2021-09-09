RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Meeting' was originally called '5 Days in Abuja' - Mildred Okwo

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The award-winning romantic comedy premiered in November 2012.

Mildred Okwo [Instagram/Glazedlens]

Revered Nollywood filmmaker Mildred Okwo has shared an exciting new detail about her 2012 hit film 'The Meeting'.

Recommended articles
Rita Dominic in 'The Meeting' directed by Mildred Okwo [Bella Naija]
Rita Dominic in 'The Meeting' directed by Mildred Okwo [Bella Naija] Pulse Nigeria

The ace director recently took to her Twitter account to disclose that the romantic comedy was originally titled '5 Days in Abuja' but was changed when she mistakenly sent the script to Chinedu Ikedieze.

“ 'The Meeting' was originally called "5 days in Abuja…' I changed it because I mistakenly sent it to Chinedu Ikedieze without the title page. His reaction to the script was much more intense than other people who knew the original title before reading it," Okwo wrote.

Mildred Okwo's tweet [Twitter]
Mildred Okwo's tweet [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Starring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Linda Ejiofor, Kate Henshaw, Nse Ikpe-Etim, the Okwo directed film follows the story of a man embroiled in Nigeria's all too familiar corrupt bureaucratic process when he attempts to secure a government contract.

The film which was co-produced by Dominic and written by screenwriter Tunde Babalola earned multiple accolades including six AMAA nominations. It won the 'Achievement in Makeup'. One of its striking features was the character played by Dominic. The actress took on the role of an irksome middle-aged secretary.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch The Cavemen and Asa perform a freestyle in new video

Five years after leaving the label, Iyanya resigns with Ubi Franklin's MMMG

'The Meeting' was originally called '5 Days in Abuja' - Mildred Okwo

BBNaija 2021: Pere finally shares details of microphone strike conversation with Maria

American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant

'Marriage is not an upgrade' - Kaffy

Police invite OAP Nedu’s ex-wife Uzoamaka Ohiri

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

BBNaija's Princess accuses her brother of planning to kill her