Revered Nollywood filmmaker Mildred Okwo has shared an exciting new detail about her 2012 hit film 'The Meeting'.
'The Meeting' was originally called '5 Days in Abuja' - Mildred Okwo
The award-winning romantic comedy premiered in November 2012.
The ace director recently took to her Twitter account to disclose that the romantic comedy was originally titled '5 Days in Abuja' but was changed when she mistakenly sent the script to Chinedu Ikedieze.
“ 'The Meeting' was originally called "5 days in Abuja…' I changed it because I mistakenly sent it to Chinedu Ikedieze without the title page. His reaction to the script was much more intense than other people who knew the original title before reading it," Okwo wrote.
Starring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Linda Ejiofor, Kate Henshaw, Nse Ikpe-Etim, the Okwo directed film follows the story of a man embroiled in Nigeria's all too familiar corrupt bureaucratic process when he attempts to secure a government contract.
The film which was co-produced by Dominic and written by screenwriter Tunde Babalola earned multiple accolades including six AMAA nominations. It won the 'Achievement in Makeup'. One of its striking features was the character played by Dominic. The actress took on the role of an irksome middle-aged secretary.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng