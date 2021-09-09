Pulse Nigeria

The ace director recently took to her Twitter account to disclose that the romantic comedy was originally titled '5 Days in Abuja' but was changed when she mistakenly sent the script to Chinedu Ikedieze.

“ 'The Meeting' was originally called "5 days in Abuja…' I changed it because I mistakenly sent it to Chinedu Ikedieze without the title page. His reaction to the script was much more intense than other people who knew the original title before reading it," Okwo wrote.

Starring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Linda Ejiofor, Kate Henshaw, Nse Ikpe-Etim, the Okwo directed film follows the story of a man embroiled in Nigeria's all too familiar corrupt bureaucratic process when he attempts to secure a government contract.