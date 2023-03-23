ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

New 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows a rocky love story

Inemesit Udodiong

The much-anticipated series premieres in less than two months.

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' [Netflix]
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' [Netflix]

Recommended articles

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel invites you into a rocky love story.

The upcoming romantic drama series tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift.

Their royal romance created the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows us a young defiant queen (India Amarteifio) who holds her own against the King of England and her overbearing mother-in-law (Michelle Fairely). We also get to meet a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas).

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' [Netflix]
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

The cast includes some of the original castmates like Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton).

New faces include Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

Shonda Rhimes reprises her roles as showrunner/executive producer/writer. Tom Verica is attached as the director/executive producer with Betsy Beers as executive producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' premieres on Netflix on May 4, 2023.

Watch the new trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's your first look at Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House Of Secrets'

Here's your first look at Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House Of Secrets'

AMVCA set to return for 9th edition in May

AMVCA set to return for 9th edition in May

New 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows a rocky love story

New 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows a rocky love story

5 great ways emerging Nigerian artists can grow their audience, according to ChatGPT

5 great ways emerging Nigerian artists can grow their audience, according to ChatGPT

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple

BBTitans' Nana says she's straight, not bisexual

BBTitans' Nana says she's straight, not bisexual

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album

Amapiano female artists are taking the sound to the world

Amapiano female artists are taking the sound to the world

Apple Music Africa Now Radio pays tribute to Costa Titch

Apple Music Africa Now Radio pays tribute to Costa Titch

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anne Njemanze is rose to fame after playing the titular character in the 1996 original film, 'Domitilla'

Ann Njemanze demands ₦‎50 million from Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Mother's Day

7 of our most memorable Nollywood TV and movie mothers

BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana, Mirale OP evicted from Biggie's house

BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana, Mirale OP evicted from Biggie's house

Biggie Punishes Housemates [DSTV]

BBTitans: 5 housemates break Big Brother's rules again