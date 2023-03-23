New 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows a rocky love story

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel invites you into a rocky love story.

The upcoming romantic drama series tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift.

Their royal romance created the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows us a young defiant queen (India Amarteifio) who holds her own against the King of England and her overbearing mother-in-law (Michelle Fairely). We also get to meet a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas).

Pulse Nigeria

The cast includes some of the original castmates like Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton).

New faces include Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

Shonda Rhimes reprises her roles as showrunner/executive producer/writer. Tom Verica is attached as the director/executive producer with Betsy Beers as executive producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' premieres on Netflix on May 4, 2023.