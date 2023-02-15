ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer teases a powerful love story

Inemesit Udodiong

The famous TV show returns in a few months.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer teases Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence [LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX]
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer teases Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence [LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX]

Netflix has finally released a teaser trailer, first look images and a premiere date for the upcoming prequel series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The highly anticipated show charts into Charlotte’s rise to power and epic love story with King George that defies all odds.

"This Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," the synopsis reads.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer teases Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence [LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX]
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer teases Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence [LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX] Pulse Nigeria

With Shonda Rhimes at the helm as the showrunner, Executive Producer and writer, the teaser trailer invites the audience into “the story that started it all.”

Queen Charlotte will be played by India Amarteifio, with Golda Rosheuvel returning as the formidable adult queen while Corey Mylchreest from 'The Sandman' plays Young King George.

The cast also includes Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Michelle Fairley, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

Netflix’s 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' will premiere on May 4, 2023.

Watch the teaser trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Valentine's Day: Sammie Okposo's wife misses him on special day

Valentine's Day: Sammie Okposo's wife misses him on special day

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer teases a powerful love story

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer teases a powerful love story

Exclusive: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman on their private engagement, love languages and Valentine’s day traditions

Exclusive: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman on their private engagement, love languages and Valentine’s day traditions

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Valentine's Day: Here is how your favourite celebs celebrated the day of love

Valentine's Day: Here is how your favourite celebs celebrated the day of love

Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanaga Jnr

'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates