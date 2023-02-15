'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer teases a powerful love story

The highly anticipated show charts into Charlotte’s rise to power and epic love story with King George that defies all odds.

"This Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," the synopsis reads.

Pulse Nigeria

With Shonda Rhimes at the helm as the showrunner, Executive Producer and writer, the teaser trailer invites the audience into “the story that started it all.”

Queen Charlotte will be played by India Amarteifio, with Golda Rosheuvel returning as the formidable adult queen while Corey Mylchreest from 'The Sandman' plays Young King George.

The cast also includes Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Michelle Fairley, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

Netflix’s 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' will premiere on May 4, 2023.