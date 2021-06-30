Production officially kicks off for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

According to Variety, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed that production kicked off on Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” said Feige as he addressed the comeback of the original cast, "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Recall news of a sequel without the lead character, Chadwick Boseman left fans with mixed feeling but Marvel later confirmed that there will be no replacement for Boseman's character in the Ryan Coogler directed feature film. Boseman tragically died in August 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Plot details for 'Wakanda Forever' set to debut on July 8, 2022 are currently under wraps but Variety revealed that actors, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett will likely reprise their roles.