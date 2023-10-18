Prime Video set to launch African original series 'Ebuka Turns Up Africa'

The travel-reality show will feature celebrated Nigerian star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as it takes the audience on an exhilarating journey across Africa, uncovering hidden treasures and testing loyalties and friendships.

Ebuka Turns Up Africa is a captivating showcase of camaraderie and adventure, as Ebuka undertakes the journey of a lifetime with his guys: Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, and Alistair Englebert Preston.

Together, they embark on an unforgettable VIP adventure across Africa, in a compelling series that not only transcends borders, but reveals the men behind their celebrity personas. As our all-star cast ignites their spirit of exploration, personalities clash and tempers flare in a journey across the continent that isn’t always smooth sailing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the show, Ebuka said, "This journey was not only an exciting exploration of Africa, it was an opportunity for audiences to see a different side of me and the guys. Whilst we had a huge amount of fun and plenty of laughs, there were also some pretty intense conflicts—it was one wild adventure!"

The adventure will take the team of intrepid travellers through a variety of experiences, from exploring Africa's most desirable destinations to delving into daring, high-adrenaline activities. Friendships will be tested, as the guys discover the magic of unity that comes alive when they ... Turn Up Africa!

"This is Ebuka and Africa like you’ve never seen before! It’s an invitation for audiences to immerse themselves in the heart and soul of Africa," said Ned Mitchell, head of MENA Originals, Prime Video. "Ebuka Turns Up Africa Is a unique celebration of Africa, brought to life by Ebuka and his top squad."

Ebuka Turns Up Africa is a Prime Video Original produced by Rapid Blue Productions Nigeria, and executive produced by Ziyanda Ngcaba and Erika Klopper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show builds on Prime Video’s commitment to delivering local and authentic African series and films to a global audience, including an exclusive overall deal with the director and producer Jáde Osiberu and her production company, Greoh Studios; and an exclusive commissioning slate deal with Nemsia Films, beginning with Breath of Life, launching later this year.