‘Love is War’ sees the love between Richard Mofe Damijo and screen wife, Omoni Oboli, thin out over their individual governorship ambitions.

In the recently released teaser of the film, Toke Makinwa throws Omoni, who plays the role of Mrs. Phillips, off-balance during an interview session, where she asked if she was a better candidate than her husband.

“I know I am the best person and candidate for the job irrespective of my gender,” she told Toke.

Omoni was also seen enjoying political parades with the crowd and aided by Uzo Osimkpa and Yemi Blaq.

Following scenes shows RMD, who plays the role of Mr. Phillips, canvassing for votes while trying to mingle with the general public by eating roasted corn and visiting priests for God’s blessings.

Another interesting scene sees Mr. and Mrs. Phillips sharing a quiet time in their bedroom and discussing their moves. Mr. Phillip hinted that their ambition might tear them apart but Mrs. Phillips was quick to reassure him that nothing can destroy their marriage.

Things turned worse in the latter scenes with Mr. and Mrs. Phillips falling apart and their daughter asking why they are both bent on contesting against each other. Commotion ensues with their supporters clashing at political rallies.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo and Directed by Omoni Oboli, the film also features Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yemi Blaq, Damilare Kuku, and William Benson.

Speaking on her 9th film as a producer and eighth as a director, Omoni said, “Working with Inkblot is always a pleasure. They understand my desire to tell stories about Women’s issues and families. I was excited to collaborate with them again on Love is War. The issues at play in this movie are very dear to my heart and I can’t wait for the audience to experience my vision.”

‘Love is War’ is scheduled for a September 2019 release.