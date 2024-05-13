Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer
Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, is making her debut as a producer with the film.
The reality TV star posted the film’s trailer on Instagram ahead of its May 15, 2024 premiere on YouTube.
“First trailer of "The Last Man On Earth," my debut project as a movie producer. I'm so excited to finally share this with you guys, kick-starting my production journey,” she stated.
The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the world of romance and drama as it tells the story of Zara, portrayed by Phyna, who is perceived as Ebisan Arayi's side chick and causes problems not only in his household but also in the home of her friend, played by Rachel Edwards, another former Big Brother Naija housemate.
Directed by Moyin Ezekiel, commonly known as MoyinSage, The Last Man on Earth also stars OluwaDolarz, Pharm Saviour Akpan, Ekete Chinyere, Boma Martins Akpore, and Fruitful Simon.
Phyna has previously starred in Nollywood films that streamed on YouTube, such as When Life Happens, Lekki or Nothing, but also featured in Osato which had a major cinema release in December 2023.
