ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Inemesit Udodiong

The award-winning director discusses the new African animated anthology.

Peter Ramsey talks to Pulse about 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Sonypicturesanimation]
Peter Ramsey talks to Pulse about 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Sonypicturesanimation]

Recommended articles

Seven years later, he won an Oscar for co-directing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Since then, he has worked on the recently released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and now as the executive producer of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire on Disney+.

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [TwitterPOCculture]
Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [TwitterPOCculture] Pulse Nigeria

Executive produced by Ramsey, Anthony Silverston of Triggerfish Animation, and Tendayi Nyeke, the project is a 10-part collection of original short films from 14 African directors and producers from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the release of the African anthology, Pulse spoke with the award-winning filmmaker about joining the project, and the potential of African animation:

I couldn't say no. I was first exposed to the African animation community in 2019. I got invited to come to the Cape Town animation festival, and I was just blown away by the talent, the people, and the spirit that was here. I met a lot of filmmakers who ended up participating in Kizazi Moto, and the guys at Triggerfish Studios whose idea it was to put an anthology together. They called me almost a year after the festival and said, 'Hey we're doing this Anthology of films from the region and Disney+ is involved. Would you like to be involved?' We really hit it up so, I immediately said yes. I had to do it because the creative energy there I felt was so inspiring to me. I was like, 'Man if the rest of the world can see and feel this it really would be something.' For me, that was my motivation and I'm just so I'm so glad that it all worked out and that the rest of the world is going to get a little bit of that feeling.

kizazi-moto [Disney]
kizazi-moto [Disney] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

That's like asking me to say what my favourite finger is on my hand. They're all individual and that's kind of the point. They're all very unique. They're all going to show the world that Africa has got lots of different individual voices that are all saying important, entertaining and fun stuff. So, I can't pick one. I feel like it's like a whole world of greatness.

These things always depend on the audience and how people respond to them. The thing is we kind of whittled down the number of films to 10 it could have easily been twice as many there are so many more stories to tell so I hope there's a season two, three, four, five and on and on and on because there's that much creative energy and spirit here.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is currently streaming across the world on Disney+.

Watch the trailer:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Nollywood legend Aki pleads with followers to stop begging him for money

Nollywood legend Aki pleads with followers to stop begging him for money

Money problems made Otedola think about suicide in 2008

Money problems made Otedola think about suicide in 2008

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sharon Ooja, the lead, has addressed the backlash to 'The Modern Woman' [Twitter/WKM_Up/media]

Sharon Ooja reacts to backlash against Yomi Black's controversial 'The Modern Woman'

Idris Elba is no longer interested in the coveted James Bond role

Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play the lead in 'Big Love'

'Big Love' displaces 'Transformers', 'The Flash', nears ₦20 million

James Amuta takes on illegal organ harvesting and trafficking in 'Black Harvest' [Shockng]

'Black Harvest' trailer takes you into the dark world of organ harvesting