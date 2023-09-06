Big Brother punishes Neo and Pere for whispering on 'BBNaija All Stars'

This morning, Head of the House Omashola, read the punishment brief sent by Big Brother to the house. Pere and Neo were provided with onesie outfits, which they must wear until further notice. They are now on housekeeping duties, they have to clean every area of the house except the HOH lounge and diary room. They will also go about their daily routine paired up in the onesies.

The punishment comes as a result of Big Brother's complaint towards their whispering act the previous week.

The duo took their punishment a step further as they bond over Pere's dilemma with the new housemate Kimoprah. Pere shared his ordeal on how he likes Kimoprah but feels he was being played against Cross who she was currently paired with.

Neo advised him to let her go considering the fact that some BBNaija All Stars housemates had discussed the matter behind his back making it seem like he was the one chasing the girl. Pere also revealed that he and Kimoprah had something before they came on the BBNaija All Stars show, adding that Cross was even well aware of his feelings for her.