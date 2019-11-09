Lizzy Evoeme, popularly known as Ovuleria in the 80s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, has reacted to the rumour of her death.

Evoeme’s death was reportedly announced on Twitter by one Churchill Ebhodaghe on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, but no detail was given regarding the cause of her rumoured death.

But speaking to Punch on Friday, November 8, 2019, the actress said, those behind the rumour deserve to be punished.

Lizzy Evoeme aka Ovularia has passed away after making a name for herself in the 80s sitcom, 'New Masquerade'.

She said, “There was never a time I was so sick that it get to the paper or the media. I was never so sick that I needed prayer and I made it public.

“My sickness is just the sickness of elderly people — arthritis, hypertension — that’s it.”

When asked if she knew what was responsible for the rumour, Evoeme said, “I wish I knew. I wish someone can answer the question for me. Those behind the rumour deserve punishment.”

Amid the rumour of her death, her on-screen husband, Chika Okpala popular for his role as Chief Zebrudaya in the sitcom was the first to dismiss the claim that Ovularia had passed away.

Who’s wishing her dead? I am telling you now that Ovuleria is not dead. You can call on the telephone and she will speak to you. Wishing death means that she will live longer,” Zebrudaya said.

Although, Zebrudaya said the actress is currently suffering from arthritis as well as eyesight problem, “It does not mean that she’s dead,” he added.