Oscars 2021: SA president Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates 'My Octopus Teacher' documentary win

"Congratulations once again to the production team of #MyOctopusTeacher for winning ‘Best Documentary Feature’ at the #Oscars," Ramaphosa tweeted. "The documentary has opened a window into the natural beauty and diversity of South Africa’s oceans and marine ecosystems."

The Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed directed documentary follows filmmaker Craig Foster's one-year experience in a South African Kelp Forest. While free-diving, Foster stumbles on a young Octopus. He decides to keep visiting the Octopus and soon, they both develop an unusual bond. Towards the end of the documentary, the Octopus dies while tending her eggs.

'My Octopus Teacher' premiered on Netflix on September 4, 2020 and immediately became a viral hit with the streaming platform reporting it a global success.