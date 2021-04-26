Oscars 2021: see complete list of winners

Following strict Covid-19 guidelines, awardees were presented with their trophies at the Los Angeles Union Station.

The history-making event saw its first-ever woman of colour 'Best Director' win which was scooped by 'Nomadland' director, Chloe Zhao. The film won two other awards including 'Best Picture'.

British star, Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar in the 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' category for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' while Tunisia's 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' 'Best International Feature Film' submission lost to Denmark's 'Another Round'

See the full list of winners:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

International feature film

Another Round - Denmark - WINNER

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best actor in a Leading role

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father- WINNER

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland - WINNER

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best actress In a supporting role

Yuh-jung Youn - Minari- WINNER

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah- WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland - WINNER

Emerald Fennell -Promising Young Woman

Best short film

Documentary (Short)

Colette - WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Documentary (Feature)

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher -WINNER

Time

Original Song

Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah" - WINNER

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" -"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" -"One Night in Miami..."

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Soul - WINNER

Minari

News of the World

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

The Father - WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman - WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul-WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You - WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers - WINNER

White Eye

Production design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank - WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt - Judas and the Black Messiah"

Erik Messerschmidt - Mank WINNER

Dariusz Wolski - News of the World

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual effects

Love and Monsters

Tenet - WINNER

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal - WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Costume design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Blackbottom - WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Achievement in sound

Greyhound

Mank

Sound of Metal- WINNER

News of the World