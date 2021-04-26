Oscars 2021: see complete list of winners
Here's a complete list of winners at the just concluded 93rd Academy awards.
Following strict Covid-19 guidelines, awardees were presented with their trophies at the Los Angeles Union Station.
The history-making event saw its first-ever woman of colour 'Best Director' win which was scooped by 'Nomadland' director, Chloe Zhao. The film won two other awards including 'Best Picture'.
British star, Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar in the 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' category for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' while Tunisia's 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' 'Best International Feature Film' submission lost to Denmark's 'Another Round'
See the full list of winners:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland WINNER
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
International feature film
Another Round - Denmark - WINNER
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Best actor in a Leading role
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father- WINNER
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best actress in a leading role
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland - WINNER
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best actress In a supporting role
Yuh-jung Youn - Minari- WINNER
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Best actor in a supporting role
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah- WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland - WINNER
Emerald Fennell -Promising Young Woman
Best short film
Documentary (Short)
Colette - WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Documentary (Feature)
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher -WINNER
Time
Original Song
Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah" - WINNER
"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Husavik" -"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
"lo Sì (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
"Speak Now" -"One Night in Miami..."
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Soul - WINNER
Minari
News of the World
Adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
The Father - WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman - WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated feature film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul-WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Animated short film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You - WINNER
Opera
Yes-People
Live-Action short film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers - WINNER
White Eye
Production design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank - WINNER
News of the World
Tenet
Cinematography
Sean Bobbitt - Judas and the Black Messiah"
Erik Messerschmidt - Mank WINNER
Dariusz Wolski - News of the World
Joshua James Richards - Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Visual effects
Love and Monsters
Tenet - WINNER
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Film editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal - WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Makeup and hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio
Costume design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Blackbottom - WINNER
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Achievement in sound
Greyhound
Mank
Sound of Metal- WINNER
News of the World
Soul
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng