Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Dada discussed her thoughts on the character and the story's significance for a wider audience. She also mentioned how honourable it has been for her to play Soyinka's mother.

“It is an honour to portray Grace Eniola Soyinka and to bring her story to audiences worldwide. She was not only a devoted mother, but also a fearless advocate for justice and equality. I am honoured to have the opportunity to embody her spirit and showcase her legacy to the world,” she said.

Dada's portrayal of Soyinka's mother explored her struggle against systemic injustice in more detail. Dada portrays the depth of her character, showcasing everything from her constant bravery and courage to her intense love and sacrifice for her family.

The Abeokuta Women's Union was established by Soyinka's mother and her aunt-in-law Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti to protest taxes implemented by the Alake of Abeokuta. The union, which had a membership of 20,000 women, eventually evolved into the national organisation the Nigerian Women’s Union.

The film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, tells the story of Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Ibrahim Taofik, the film also features Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye.