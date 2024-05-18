ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Kome Nathaniel

Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.
Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

Recommended articles

Dada discussed her thoughts on the character and the story's significance for a wider audience. She also mentioned how honourable it has been for her to play Soyinka's mother.

It is an honour to portray Grace Eniola Soyinka and to bring her story to audiences worldwide. She was not only a devoted mother, but also a fearless advocate for justice and equality. I am honoured to have the opportunity to embody her spirit and showcase her legacy to the world,” she said.

Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.
Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Dada's portrayal of Soyinka's mother explored her struggle against systemic injustice in more detail. Dada portrays the depth of her character, showcasing everything from her constant bravery and courage to her intense love and sacrifice for her family.

The Abeokuta Women's Union was established by Soyinka's mother and her aunt-in-law Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti to protest taxes implemented by the Alake of Abeokuta. The union, which had a membership of 20,000 women, eventually evolved into the national organisation the Nigerian Women’s Union.

Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.
Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti. Pulse Nigeria

The film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, tells the story of Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.
Omowunmi Dada shared insights about her role as Grace Eniola Soyinka in the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Ibrahim Taofik, the film also features Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye.

Dada is known for her versatility, and she has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the Nigerian entertainment industry, she has also been featured in The Gods are Still Not To Blame (2012), The Ghost and the Tout (2018), Shuga (2019), and Tinsel.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Omowunmi Dada honoured to play Wole Soyinka's mother in 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

Ramsey Nouah stars in Ghanaian comedy-drama film 'A Country Ghana'

Ramsey Nouah stars in Ghanaian comedy-drama film 'A Country Ghana'

ID Cabasa taps Odumodublvck, Joeboy, Boj for remake of Styl Plus' 2006 hit single

ID Cabasa taps Odumodublvck, Joeboy, Boj for remake of Styl Plus' 2006 hit single

Actress Queen Wokoma faces backlash for wearing short dress to Junior Pope's funeral

Actress Queen Wokoma faces backlash for wearing short dress to Junior Pope's funeral

Junior Pope's family mourns as Nollywood actor is laid to rest

Junior Pope's family mourns as Nollywood actor is laid to rest

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Ajosepo’ continues to hold the top spot at the Nigerian box office [Nollywire]

'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

AMVCA 2024 winners from left to right and top to bottom: Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo, Chimezie Imo, and Genoveva Umeh [Africa Magic]

'Breath of Life' leads 2024 AMVCA with 5 awards — see the full list of winners

Demola Adedoyin with his Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 AMVCA [Africa Magic]

8 most notable moments from the 2024 AMVCA

5 popular Korean TV series stealing the hearts of Nigerians in 2024 - Queen of Tears [IMDB]

5 popular Korean TV series stealing the hearts of Nigerians in 2024