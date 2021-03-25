Dare Olaitan's 2016 comedy classic 'Ojukokoro' is finally set to join the list of Nollywood titles on Netflix.

The movie is joined by Kayode Kasum's 2020 romantic drama 'This Lady Called Life' for a yet to be confirmed release date.

Confirming the Netflix release, Olaitan shared on Twitter: "a work of love. Ojukokoro: Greed coming soon."

The filmmaker also dropped a cryptic message about the undervaluation of classics. "Come with a classic, they come around years later and say it's a sleeper," Olaitan tweeted.

Starring Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, Charles Etubiebi, Seun Ajayi, Shawn Faqua, Ali Nuhu, Somkele Iyamah, Emmanuel Ikubese among others, the acclaimed film follows the story of a broke petrol station manager who decides to rob the station but discovers some criminals also have interests in the cash,.

Olaitan and Kasum are currently collaborating on a new comedy heist film, 'Dwindle!' set to premiere in a few months. The feature-length film stars 'Living In Bondage' star Jidekene Achufusi and Broda Shaggi.