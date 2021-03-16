Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan have shared a first look at the forthcoming feature, a comedy titled 'Dwindle!'

The filmmakers recently shared behind the scene photos of the comedy reportedly based on the story of two friends who embark on an ill-fated heist.

BTS from 'Dwindle!' directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan [Instagram/@kayodekasum]

Recall Pulse confirmed production for the first collaboration between the filmmakers kicked off first week of March.

BTS from 'Dwindle!' directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan

Produced by Mimi Bartels for Filmone and executive produced by Kasum and Olaitan who double as directors, the comedy stars Jidekene Achufusi and Samuel 'Broda Shaggi' Perry in lead roles while Funke Akindele-Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Gold Ikponmwosa star in supporting roles.

BTS from 'Dwindle!' directed by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan

'Dwindle!' follow the story of Sogo and Buta, two friends who hijack a car and venture into cabbing. Their lives take a drastic turn when their path runs into assassins who have just kidnapped the state governor.