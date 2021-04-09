Gbemi and Toolz have confirmed the third season of their fan-favourite web talk show series 'OffAir With Gbemi & Toolz'.

The celebrity On-Air personalities confirmed the show's new season with new teasers shared via their social media platforms.

Tagged 'Bad Ass Moms', the show's third season comes nearly a year after the second season ended in May 2020. The show's hosts interestingly took time off from dishing controversial topics to welcome new additions to their families which explains the new season's theme.

Watch the teaser: