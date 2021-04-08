Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye has issued a warning to casting directors and producers amid conversation surrounding colourism in the film industry.

The actress took to her Twitter handle recently to address comments she gets about her skin tone when invited for jobs.

"Sometimes these filters tend to make us look lighter. But nah, on ground I'm blackkkkk. So pls know this before calling me up for a job and then saying "oh, you're much darker than I thought". Nagode," Okujaye tweeted.

The actress's tweet brings back a constantly questioned issue of colourism which has reoccurred over the years in Nollywood with claims that lighter skinned actresses get better roles than their dark skinned counterparts.