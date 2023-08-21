ADVERTISEMENT
Nse Ikpe-Etim takes on role of female coach in 'Field of Play'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Nollywood takes a different dimension to its storyline.

The director, Imoh Umoren in a post on Twitter, announced the new project writing, "Nse Ikpe-Etim gives the performance of a lifetime and leads a stellar cast of amazing actors in this emotional sports drama".

Field of Play opens us up to a different storyline addressing gender stereotypes with the focus on Chika an ex-Super Falcons captain who takes on the task of leading a male football team heading for possible relegation. She is faced with opposition on every side including the players who find it difficult to submit to female leadership.

In addition to Nse Ikpe-Etim, the cast line-up includes, Frank Edoho from Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Chisom Mbono, Femi Branch, David Nnaji, Abayomi Alvin, Alex Usifo, Frankincense Eche-Ben and BBNaija ex-housemate K-Brule.

Principal photography has rounded up and the movie is set to hit the theatres in October 2023. The director in his response to comments on the trailer, teased a possible streaming platform release of Field of Play.

This announcement of the new title comes after I Hate It Here which is a highly anticipated movie the talented Nse Ikpe-Etim features in.

Field of Play is set to shake the ground with its strong theme of gender stereotypes. With Nse Ikpe-Etim attached to it, alongside the unusual approach used in telling the story, viewers can't wait to see it.

Watch the trailer:

