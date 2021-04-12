Top comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has urged Nollywood filmmakers to pay upcoming talents for their services as opposed to hoodwinking them with the promise of exposure.

Macaroni shared his views via a recent Twitter thread where he also opened up about his ordeal with Nollywood producers when he first kicked off his acting career.

"I’m not asking anyone to be a rebel ooo.. lol. The industry is tough.. I know. But when I started acting, I had issues with quite a number of producers. It’s one thing not to pay me. I tolerated that one. But disrespect me?? Never!! I’ll give you my piece of mind and walk out", the star comedian tweeted.

The social media influencer's tweets comes barely weeks after Nollywood Twitter buzzed with reports that certain producers pay screenwriters as low as N25,000 for scripts and sometimes, con the upcoming talents with the promise of exposure.

Recall Mr Macaroni made headlines in February when he got arrested alongside 39 other alleged Lekki Toll Gate protesters.