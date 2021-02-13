Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, and 39 other youths arrested at Lekki tollgate in Lagos have been granted bail.

Mr Macaroni and other protesters were arrested for protesting against the reopening of Lekki tollgate for commercial operation three months after soldiers allegedly killed protesters at the site in October 2021.

In a statement on Saturday evening, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi said, “The command has arrested forty (40) suspects at Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Lagos State, on Saturday 13th February 2021, for conspiracy, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and violation of COVID-19 protocols.

“The suspects had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate plaza creating tension and behaving in such a manner that could cause a breach of public peace without due regard for COVID-19 protocols major of which are use of nose masks and social distancing.

“The command has, however, arraigned the suspects today to the mobile court at Panti, Yaba accordingly but were however granted bail by the court. They will appear in court on the next date of adjournment, 2nd March 2021, with the certificate of COVID-19 test.

“The command, therefore, assured the general public that it will always discharge its statutory duties as expected within the ambit of the law while appealing to Lagosians to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had earlier called for the release of the protesters.

The civil society organisation vowed to take legal steps if the arrested protesters are not immediately and unconditionally released.