Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan have debuted the first teaser for their latest collaboration, a comedy titled 'Dwindle!'.

Recall the duo unveiled a first look at the new comedy in March with behind the scenes photos featuring some of the cast including Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and Jidekene Achufusi.

Produced by Mimi Bartels, 'Dwindle!", the comedy follows the story of Sogo and Buta, two friends who hijack a car and venture into cabbing. Their lives take a drastic turn when their path runs into assassins who have just kidnapped the state governor.

The film also stars Funke Akindele-Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Gold Ikponmwosa.

Watch the trailer: