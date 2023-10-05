ADVERTISEMENT
'Over The Bridge' trailer promises an intriguing story

Faith Oloruntoyin

A modern-day allegory of the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Official poster for the movie Over The Bridge. [Twitter/Shockng]
Official poster for the movie Over The Bridge. [Twitter/Shockng]

With the upcoming United Kingdom premiere on October 18, 2023, the producers have released the official trailer, which reveals a much deeper story than we imagined.

Written by Tosin Otudeko, Over The Bridge tells the story of Folarin Marinho, an investment banker plagued by an alcohol problem and intermittent panic attacks.

He goes missing while working on a major project in Nigeria's most populous state, Lagos. On a search for him, his wife discovers the pressures and challenges her husband was faced with because of the high-profile government job he was working on.

We also see in the trailer the struggles the marriage faces due to the man's struggle at work and the fight to balance it all despite the threats.

Produced by Bose Oshin and directed by Tolulope Ajayi, the cast includes Ozzy Agu who plays the lead, veteran actress Joke Silva, Deyemi Okanlawon, Segilola Ogidan, Akin Lewis, Elma Mbadiwe, Tosin Osinaike, Chimezie Imo, Ropo Ewenla, Adeyemi Akinsanya and Paul Adams.

Over The Bridge will screen 10 theatres across six cities in the United Kingdom and they include The Ritzy – Brixton, London, Finsbury Park Picturehouse – London, Greenwich Picturehouse – London, Stratford East Picturehouse – London, West Norwood Picturehouse – London, Dukes at Komedia – Brighton, Exeter Picturehouse – Exeter, Picturehouse at FACT – Liverpool, Cinema City – Norwich and Harbour Lights – Southampton.

No date for the Nigerian premiere has been announced just yet and we can only keep our fingers crossed as we await the psychological drama.

Watch the trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

