Tony Anyasodor's death makes it the fifth in Nollywood since January 2019.

According to multiple reports, Anyasodor passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, 2019 following a battle with a yet to be disclosed terminal ailment.

There were reports that the late Anyasodor had been admitted in a hospital in Imo state before he died.

An unconfirmed report by NaijaGists says the late actor battled diabetes before his death on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

The late Anyasodor was popular for his roles in several Nollywood movies that include 'Heavy Storm 1,' 'Heavy Storm 2,' 'Beyond the Verdict 1,' 'Beyond the Verdict 2,' 'Fire Dancer 1,' and 'Fire Dancer 2.'

Anyasodor's death is coming two months and four days after the death of his colleague, Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

Anyasodor’s death makes it the fifth in Nollywood after the death of another colleague, Funmilayo Ogunsola aka Ijewuru. Ijewuru died on February 4, 2019.

Shortly after Akintunde's death, another actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2019.

On February 27, another actor, Rotimi Alfred Popoola was announced dead by the Ogun state chapter of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.