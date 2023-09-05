Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel "Pirates"

The 2009 novel by Osofisan is based on a series of his newspaper essays titled Tales The Country Told Me. The book will be adapted by Akin Omotoso and Andrew Dosunmu into a thrilling crime series, as it tells the story of a well-respected newspaper columnist who finds himself tangled in deceit and blackmail.

Pirates is one of the multiple-title book partnerships Omotosho and Ochre Media have as announced by the Netflix director of content for Middle East and Africa Ben Amadasun. This adaptation will break the wait since the release of Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman in 2022

According to reports on the Ochre Media site, other Nigerian literature works that could fall under this Netflix deal include:

Waiting for an Angel

Waiting for an Angel is a 2002 political novel written by Nigerian writer Helon Habila. It tells the story of Lomba, a journalist and editor at The Dial who is imprisoned by the military government of General Sani Abach on claims of fabricating lies that threaten the government.

The book will be adapted into a four-part television series by Newton Aduaka also under the Ochre Media. No information has been released as to the production stage the project is currently at.

Ibadan

Ibadan is based on Wole Soyinka's memoirs Ibadan: The Penkelemes Years: A Memoir: 1945 - 1965. It will be adapted into a drama series by Titilope Sonuga

Everyday is for the thief

Based on the novella by Teju Cole, in which an unnamed narrator tells the story of his journey back to Nigeria from New York. The narrator who frowns at shady dealings finds himself succumbing to corruption in a bit to navigate his way around. The novella will be adapted into a four-part drama series by Joseph Adesunloye.