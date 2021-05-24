Netflix's anticipated African original 'Jiva!' to premiere in June

Choreographed by Bontle Modiselle and Tom London, the street dance show follows Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini), an ambitious, but frustrated young dancer from Umlazi, Durban who wants to ditch her dead-end job, fetch her nice life, and get out of her rut and into the spotlight.

On her journey to get there, she forms a dance group called the Trollies, made up of four very different but very talented women. The show also stars Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha and Anga Makubalo.

According to Netflix, the show will feature a wide range of dance styles from Mzansi as an ode to the beauty of South Africa's dance culture as well as the country's fashion and urban life.

Recall the show's teaser first premiered in April 2020. Its delayed release was speculated to be Covid-19 influenced. The show is written by Busisiwe Ntintili, Bakang Sebatjane and produced by Ntintili, Adam Friedlander, Tebogo Maila.