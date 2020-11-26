Netflix has reportedly halted plans for for a second season of its debut African Original series, 'Queen Sono'.

According to a statement shared a Netflix spokesperson, the decision to cancel production of the series' second season follows difficulties encountered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of ’Queen Sono'. The company thanked the Diprente team for their work on the show and fans of the show.

“We are incredibly proud of the Diprente team for sharing their audacious vision and bringing it to life with Netflix.

“A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series.

“Netflix is also grateful to the amazing efforts shown by the cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world.”

Reacting to the development, 'Queen Sono' director and screenwriter Kagiso Lediga said: “We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times.”

The six-episode South African crime drama series follows Queen Sono (Pearl Thusi), a field operative for an intelligence agency who sets out to uncover the mystery behind her mother's death. It premiered on Netflix on February 28, 2020.