Netflix announces renewal of 3 South African drama series

Faith Oloruntoyin

Following the success of hit shows like 'Blood & Water', the streamer has fortified investment in the industry.

Blood & Water is one of the renewed South African series.
These renewals are part of the streaming platform's latest investment into the South African film and Television industry. It was announced during MIP Africa's panel session "See What's Next on Netflix". The announcement means lovers of South African series can now rest easy, as their favourite series make their way back to their screens.

Here are the newly renewed series returning to our screens soon:

Written and directed by Nosipho Dumisa and Gambit Films the teen crime drama series will return to our screens the lives of Parkhurst High's finest. The new season, which features Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Gail Mabalane is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2024.

Come 2024, the Bhengu Family's drama will return for its second season. Created by Lebogang Mogashoa, the first season revolved around Zinhle's mission to avenge the Bhengu family known for their beauty empire.

Rosemary Zimu in Savage Beauty [YouTube]
Africa's A-list entertainers will return with much more fun, flirting and drama for another season as production is set to kick off soon. We can expect to see cast from across South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania.

In other news, Netflix also welcomes two brand new South African series. They are:

Miseducation will debut on September 15, 2023. The young adult series will tell the story of Buntu Petse a first-year varsity student who finds herself in a dilemma because of her mother's trail of corrupt dealings.

Yoh' Christmas is produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane. It is expected to be a holiday series drama and will launch later this year.

The new Netflix multi-deal also includes literature adaptations and three feature films;

Written and directed by Jayan Moodley, Kandasamys will premiere on October 20, 2023. The movie was shot in South Africa and Mauritius, but no detail as regards the synopsis has been revealed.

Heart of the Hunter will tell the story of Deon Meyer's spy-thriller novel. Directed by Mandla Dube, it will debut in the first quarter of 2024.

Soweto Love Story is a feature-length rom-com set in Johannesburg and will be released in the first quarter of 2024.

