Cameroon has made its debut on global streaming platform, Netflix with the Ermelinde Simo Sakah Jing produced 'Therapy'.

Starring Nigeria's Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ireti Doyle alongside Jing, Alenne Menget, Lucie Memba, Neba Godwill, child actor Kayla Merits among others, the Forkwa Babila scripted film follows the story of a dysfunctional couple who enlist the services of an unconventional therapist in a bid to resolve their marital woes.

The Cameroonian debut is co-directed by Anurin Nwunembom and Musing Derick while Anthill studio's Victoria Akujobi is credited as the film's editor.

Watch the trailer: