'My Village People' is not just about superstitious beliefs - Bovi

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor and producer has revealed what fans can expect from his latest feature film.

Bovi in 'My Village People' poster [SoMe Solutions]

Bovi Ugboma's co-executive produced feature film 'My Village People' has piqued interests since its trailer recently debuted.

The comedy starring veteran and new Nollywood actors has been hailed for its perfect blend of old and new Nollywood. In a recent radio interview, Bovi revealed more details ahead of the film's June 11, 2021 theatrical release.

“In such a time as now where mental health issues are prevalent, it is important to humor the struggles that people face in their lives and this movie does just that," Bovi shared.

"Everyone goes through unfortunate events that they believe are beyond their control, it is important to have these conversations so that people know that they’re not alone in their struggles, everyone is going through something.”

'My Village People' follows the story of Prince (Bovi), a free-spirited bachelor who visits his village for his sister’s wedding. Amidst the excitement, he forgets cautionary tales and loses his guard, the circumstances that occur lead to a series of supernatural and unfortunate events including losing his job.

Among the film's star-studded cast include Nkem Owoh, Amaechi Muonagor, Rachel Oniga, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Oge Amuta, Akah Nnani, Francis Sule and Mimi Onalaja.

The film is produced by FilmOne, Tmpl Motion Pictures and Empire Entertainment.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

